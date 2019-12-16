After Minnesota State falters, North Dakota takes over as top team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 33 first-place votes this week, North Dakota is the new No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Former No. 1 Minnesota State falls to No. 2 this week and garnered 13 first-place votes, while Cornell remains No. 3 and picked up the other four first-place votes.

Clarkson and Boston College remain No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, Denver moves up two places to No. 6, tied with Ohio State this week, while Penn State falls one to No. 8, Massachusetts stays No. 9 and Minnesota Duluth rises one spot to sit 10th this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 16, 2019

Bowling Green drops one to No. 11 and after that, the poll looks the same as the Dec. 9 poll with spots 12 through 20 occupied by, in order, Northeastern, Providence, UMass Lowell, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Harvard, Michigan State, Western Michigan and Sacred Heart.

In addition, nine other teams received votes.

** The next USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll will be conducted on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. **

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.