Picking the WCHA: Dec. 28-31

It is tournament time for several teams in the WCHA. Michigan Tech looks like a favorite for the GLI. Minnesota State looks like a favorite for the Mariucci Classic. Lake Superior could make a name for themselves at the TD Bank Catamount Cup.

Daver last week: 4-2-2

Jack last week: 4-2-2

Daver this season: 47-26-8

Jack this season: 60-37-11

TD Bank Catamount Cup

This is a tough road trip for Lake Superior as they head out east to face a pair of non-conference opponents. The Lakers have struggled in non-conference games since sweeping Merrimack early in the season.

Jack: LSSU loses to Providence Saturday, 4-2, LSSU beats Vermont Sunday, 4-3

Daver: LSSU loses to Providence Saturday, 5-1, LSSU loses to Vermont Sunday, 2-1

Mariucci Classic

The Minnesota state schools in the WCHA have both looked very strong at various points this season. The No. 2 Mavericks are looking to shake off a road loss to Northern Michigan two weeks ago.

The Beavers sit second in the WCHA, and have traditionally played well against other Minnesota schools in non-conference action.

Jack:

Saturday

Bemidji State 4, Minnesota 3

Minnesota State 5, St. Cloud 2

Sunday

Minnesota 3, St Cloud 1

Minnesota State 5, Bemidji State 3

Daver:

Saturday

Bemidji State 5, Minnesota 1

Minnesota State 4, St. Cloud 3

Sunday

St Cloud 2, Minnesota 1

Minnesota State 6, Bemidji State 3

Great Lakes Invitational

If there was a year where Michigan Tech enters the GLI as a favorite, this might be the year. The Huskies are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with losses coming to Alaska on the road and No. 4 Clarkson at home in a game they led 2-0.

Ferris State is looking for a good showing to use as a springboard into their second half, given that their next two series are against Bemidji State and Minnesota State.

Jack:

Monday

Michigan Tech 3, Michigan State 1

Michigan 3, Ferris State 2

Tuesday

Ferris 3, Michigan State 2

Michigan Tech 5, Michigan 4

Daver:

Monday

Michigan Tech 4, Michigan State 1

Michigan 3, Ferris State 1

Tuesday

Michigan State 3, Ferris State 1

Michigan Tech 5, Michigan 2

Miami at No. 11 Bowling Green

Both of the Falcons losses in their last four series have come against Lake Superior. In that stretch, they have swept Notre Dame and took five of six points from Alabama-Huntsville. They defeated Miami 7-4 in head coach Ty Eigner’s debut to open the season and look confident that they could do so again.

Jack: BGSU wins 6-3

Daver: BGSU wins 4-1