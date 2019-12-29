NCHC pick: Dec. 29

Sunday, Dec. 29

St. Cloud State versus Minnesota

Candace: Maybe a break is what St. Cloud needed, because the Huskies crushed Minnesota State yesterday. In fact, they looked like last year’s St. Cloud team. St. Cloud has also been very inconsistent, but it’s not like Minnesota has set the world on fire, so come on, Huskies, rep the NCHC against the Little 7. St. Cloud State 4-2

Matthew: So yeah, we could’ve done better first time out here, but beating Minnesota State (and convincingly, too) is big for St. Cloud. Watch the Huskies get another win here. St. Cloud State 4-2