Atlantic Hockey suspends Mercyhurst’s Riley one game for spearing penalty against Holy Cross

Mercyhurst senior forward Brendan Riley has been suspended one game by Atlantic Hockey for supplemental discipline.



Riley was whistled for a spearing major and game misconduct in last night’s game at Holy Cross.

According to an AHA news release, the penalty triggered the supplemental discipline process for the league where it became evident that the act warranted consideration as a disqualification penalty and carry an additional game suspension.

This is Riley’s second suspension this season after the league also suspended him for a game back on Dec. 5.

Riley will be unable to play for the Lakers when they complete the weekend series with Holy Cross tonight ‪at 7:05 p.m. ‬