Women’s D-III picks Jan. 10: Norwich-Elmira rematch among the highlights

Friday, Jan. 10

Wisconsin-Superior at No. 4 Gustavus Adolphus

The Yellowjackets are a dangerous team for the Gusties, and I think this will be a very tight game in which home ice might be the difference. Gustavus Adolphus 3-2

Augsburg at No. 8 Wisconsin-River Falls

The Wisconsin teams have a tough out-of-conference schedule this weekend. I think in this case, home ice gets the Falcons a big win. Wisconsin-River Falls 3-2

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 10-11

No. 10 Colby at Wesleyan

Colby is my sleeper team, and I think they will be a big challenge for the existing powers in the NESCAC. Colby should win this. Colby 4-2, 4-1

Saturday, Jan. 11

Buffalo State at No. 1 Plattsburgh

Cardinals coach Kevin Houle sounded a note of caution about Buffalo State this week, so I think he will make sure his players are focused and ready. When Plattsburgh is ready, they are one of the toughest teams to beat. Plattsburgh 4-2

No. 3 Norwich at No. 7 Elmira

A big rematch. These two played to a scoreless tie on Monday in the East-West Hockey Classic. I have trouble seeing another scoreless game. Elmira is at home, but I think Norwich is a deeper team. Norwich 2-1