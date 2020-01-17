Atlantic Hockey Picks: January 17-18

Last Week:

Dan: 7-1-4

Chris: 7-1-4

On The Season:

Dan: 92-34-17 (.703)

Chris: 83-43-17 (.640)

This Week’s Picks:

Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18

Canisius at Sacred Heart

Chris: This should be a good series between two of the hottest teams in the league. Canisius is undefeated in its last six games, while SHU has won eight of its last nine. I’m going with the homestanding and first-place Pioneers. Sacred Heart sweeps.

Dan: I’m picking Sacred Heart, but I want it said that I think Canisius is going to give the Pioneers all they can handle. Sacred Heart sweeps.

American International at Bentley

Chris: Games between these teams are typically wars, and I expect more of the same. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a tough 5-0 loss to Providence, while the Falcons lost two heartbreaking tiebreakers to Canisius last weekend. I’m going with a split.

Dan: Old Northeast-10 and Atlantic Hockey rivals welcome AIC to the Bentley Arena for the first time since the third-ever game played at the DeFelice Ice Rinks. AIC won that game and held Bentley from home ice. I’m going with the Yellow Jackets this weekend too. AIC sweeps.

Robert Morris vs. Mercyhurst

Chris: This series marks the second and third straight games between the schools – Robert Morris won 4-1 in Erie last Tuesday. The Colonials return to Mercyhurst on Friday, then the action shifts to Neville Island on Saturday. Mercyhurst is really struggling, and while the Lakers will eventually break out of their slump, I don’t think it happens this weekend. RMU sweeps.

Dan: Mercyhurst is really fighting things right now, so I have to go with my gut and pick the Colonials. RMU sweeps.

Niagara at Air Force

Chris: The teams split earlier this season at Niagara. The Purple Eagles have done very well in Colorado Springs (5-1 in their last six games there), but I’m going with a hunch for an Air Force sweep.

Dan: Niagara is really good out in the altitude, but Air Force is going to be stinging from last week. I’m going with the Falcons. Air Force sweeps.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Arizona State

Chris: These games are crucial to the Sun Devils (currently 14th in the PairWise), and not so much for the Tigers, who are 4-2 in nonconference games but at No. 36 in the PWR, they’ll need to win the AHA title to make the NCAA tournament. I’m taking the home team. ASU sweeps.

Dan: Look, we all know what’s on the line for ASU, so they have to play with the air of desperation. ASU sweeps.

Friday, January 17

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross

Chris: The Bobcats saw their six-game winning streak snapped by Clarkson last weekend, but I think they’ll take the first step towards another streak in Worcester. Quinnipiac wins.

Dan: It goes without saying that this has been an absolutely horrible week for Holy Cross, with the tragedy befalling the Crusader family. I hope this game can provide a little bit of joy given everything that’s going on, and my heart and prayers goes out to the Holy Cross community. Holy Cross wins.