Women’s DI Weekend Picks: (5) Ohio State and (1) Minnesota play outdoors for Hockey Day Minnesota while (9) Harvard hopes to widen their ECAC lead over (4) Cornell

(5) Ohio State at (1) Minnesota

These two split a series earlier this year and I’d expect the same outcome from this weekend. Saturday’s game is being played outside at Parade Park in Minneapolis as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. It’ll be televised by FoxSports North with Krissy Wendell and Gigi Marvin on the call. It’s supposed to snow, be very windy and the low for the day is -2. Bless the folks trying to keep that ice playable that day.

Connecticut vs (3) Northeastern

Northeastern have proven difficult to beat and they swept UConn last year. However, Connecticut is one of those teams that has the ability to surprise anyone – Northeastern has to make sure not to look past these games. I think Northeastern sweeps.

Dartmouth at (4) Cornell

Union gave a good blueprint for stymieing the Big Red, so this isn’t a gimme game, but I do think Cornell takes it.

(9) Harvard at (4) Cornell

I’ll be interested to see how Cornell’s forwards handle shooting against Lindsay Reed. This game is a toss-up as far as I’m concerned – there are very good arguments for each team to win. I’ll pick Harvard for the upset.

St. Lawrence vs (7) Clarkson

I think this series might end up a split, with each team winning at home. Clarkson needs the points and to get back on track, which may be enough motivation.

Holy Cross vs (8) Boston University

The Terriers should sweep this weekend series. I don’t think Holy Cross can stop their offense.

(9) Harvard at Colgate

This is probably silly, but I don’t think Harvard sweeps or gets swept this weekend. By that token, I think what happens in their game with Cornell might dictate how this one goes. Since I picked the Crimson to win before, I’m saying I think this will be a loss or tie.

Bemidji State at (10) Minnesota Duluth

The Beavers swept the Bulldogs at home early on this season but UMD beat Bemidji to win the MN Cup a few weeks ago. I expect this series will be just as contentious. BSU is coming off the high of beating Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth is looking to claw their up the national rankings. I think we’ll see a split.

Syracuse at Robert Morris

The Orange showed they’re not giving up their shot at a regular season title without a fight last weekend against Mercyhurst. They still sit one point behind both RMU and the Lakers. I expect we’ll see a split, but I think both teams have the chance to sweep. It should be a very good series.

St. Michael’s at LIU

LIU is five points up on St. Michael’s in the NEWHA standings, but they lost to the Purple Knights when the two teams met earlier in the season. Both teams are winless over their last six games, so someone will get the chance to get things back on track. I think LIU starts a winning streak with a sweep this weekend.