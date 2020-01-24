College Hockey Inc., JLG Architects teaming up to offer new scholarship

College Hockey Inc. has introduced the College Hockey Inc. Scholarship, presented by JLG Architects.

The $2,500 annual grant is a postgraduate or undergraduate scholarship that will be awarded to an NCAA hockey student-athlete who “helps build the game through their support of the next generation of hockey players,” according to a news release.

“We are excited to create this scholarship and are grateful for the generous support of JLG Architects that makes it possible,” said College Hockey Inc. executive director Mike Snee said in a statement. “College hockey players consistently give back to their communities and we wanted to salute those who do so with a focus on young hockey players.”

“Architecture may be in our DNA at JLG, but hockey is in our blood,” added JLG Architects CEO Michelle Allen. “We are committed to raising up future architects and design leaders, youth hockey players and collegiate athletes, and are proud to support the people, programs, and communities made better by organizations such as College Hockey Inc.”

The scholarship is open to any NCAA hockey player (men’s or women’s, any division). The winner will be selected by a committee made up of representatives of College Hockey Inc. and JLG Architects.

Applications, due by Feb. 26, require an essay (maximum 1,000 words) on the student-athlete’s contributions to the youth hockey community, which may be accompanied by videos or other supplemental information.