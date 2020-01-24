GOTW: Bulldogs offense comes alive as UMD rallies for 7-4 victory over No. 2 North Dakota

The Minnesota Duluth offense exploded on Friday, scoring six of the game’s final seven goals over the final 30 minutes as the Bulldogs rallied past No. 2 North Dakota, 7-4.

Trailing, 3-1, at the midway point, Minnesota Duluth seized the lead before the end of the second on goals by Cole Koepke, Quinn Olsen and Nick Swaney.

After the Bulldogs opened the third with goals from Tanner Laderoute and Noah Cates, any thoughts of a dramatic comeback were quickly zapped when Kobe Roth needed just 35 seconds to answer Jasper Weatherby’s tally for the Fighting Hawks.

The victory keeps the Bulldogs in second place, a point ahead of Denver. Should Minnesota Duluth complete the sweep of the series on Saturday, they’ll sit just two point in back of North Dakota for first place.

Around the Nation

Maine 4, No. 4 Boston College 3 (OT)

Tim Doherty’s goal at 2:26 of overtime gave Maine a 4-3 road upset of No. 4 Boston College. It was Maine’s first Hockey East road win since October 25 when they beat Vermont, 2-1.

The Black Bears win it on the road ‼️

(via @MaineIceHockey)pic.twitter.com/fEEfq7I9Ne — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 25, 2020

Maine trailed 2-0 early on goals by Boston College’s Mike Hardman and Alex Newhook. But the Black Bears rallied with the next three goals of the sticks of Doherty, AJ Drobot and Mitchell Fossier to give Maine the lead.

The game stood that way until the reigning Hockey East Player of the Week Logan Hutsko scored a power play goal with the goaltender pulled in the closing minutes.

The win keeps Maine solidly in the hunt for the final playoff spot in Hockey East, trailing Connecticut and New Hampshire – each currently tied for seventh – by just two points.

New Hampshire 1, No. 7 Massachusetts 0

William MacKinnon’s goal at 12:40 of the second period was the only goal of the game as New Hampshire upset No. 7 Massachusetts at the Mullins Center, 1-0.

Watch Will MacKinnon's second goal of the season as we lead 1-0 at No. 7 UMass! #BeTheRoar pic.twitter.com/nQ8xcCjHYN — UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) January 25, 2020

It is the second consecutive home loss from UMass and the first time the Minutemen have lost back-to-back home games this season.

Mike Robinson was the biggest story of the evening, stopping all 31 shots he faced, including 14 in the third period to earn the shutout victory.

Though New Hampshire remains in seventh place, it is just three points out of fourth place and the final home ice playoff spot.

No. 19 Michigan State 4, No. 9 Penn State 2

Third-period goals by Cole Krygier and Patrick Khodorenko broke open a one-goal game as No. 19 Michigan State slowed down the high-powered offense of No. 9 Penn State, winning 4-2.

Khodorenko finished the night with three goals, having spotted the Spartans a two-goal lead with tallies late in the first period and another midway through the second.

As he has been for much of the season, John Lethemon was a star in goal for Michigan State, stopping 40 of the 42 shots he faced.

The win combined with Ohio State’s 6-3 loss at Minnesota vaults the Spartans into first place in the Big Ten, two points ahead of the Buckeyes and three points in front of the Nittany Lions.

No. 8 Clarkson 2, No. 13 Arizona State 1 (OT)

Jack Jacome’s goal at 1:05 of overtime gave host Clarkson a 2-1 victory over No. 13 Arizona State in non-league action.

🚨OT GAME-WINNER!!!🚨 Jack Jacome buries the loose puck in front of the net

Clarkson never trailed, opening the scoring at 3:14 of the first on Anthony Romano’s 5th goal of the season. The Sun Devils responded at 12:18 of the second when James Sanchez notched his ninth goal of the season.

The third period was scoreless, partially due to the effort of Arizona State’s Evan Debrouwer, who stopped 17 shots in the third and 42 in the game. Frank Marotte made 23 saves to earn the win.