Picking the WCHA: Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Playoff implications abound as teams get into the final four weeks of the season. I, for one, am curious to see exactly how this weekend goes because there are multiple series where it appears it should be obvious what should happen, however, at this time of year, anything is possible.

Ferris State at No. 15 Northern Michigan

The Bulldogs surprised everyone but themselves last weekend earning a split on the road at Michigan Tech, where they broke a lengthy losing streak. Ferris State now has visions of catching Alaska Anchorage, whom they trail by just two points, but will face a streaking Wildcats squad that has already swept them once this season.

The Wildcats are seven points back from Bemidji State for second in the WCHA standings and could potentially close that gap with a strong weekend at home and a misstep by the Beavers at home against Bowling Green.

Jack: NMU sweeps 4-1, 5-2

Daver: NMU sweeps 3-1, 4-2

Bowling Green at No. 19 Bemidji State

The Falcons find themselves in sixth in the WCHA standings thanks to a split by Michigan Tech last weekend at home against the Bulldogs. The Falcons are just one point back of Michigan Tech, but face a tough Beavers team on the road.

The Beavers find themselves within striking distance of Minnesota State, just six points back. A pair of wins at home over the Falcons will go a long way to solidifying their home playoff spot and will help them keep pace with the Mavericks.

Jack: BGSU wins Friday 4-2, BSU wins Saturday 3-1

Daver: BSU sweeps 3-1, 4-3

Michigan Tech at Alabama Huntsville

The Huskies need points, and they need them badly if they have any hope of getting into one of the four home playoff spots. They trail Alaska by six points and are coming off a split at home against the Bulldogs in which they did not play their best hockey.

The Chargers are 11 points back of Alaska Anchorage for the final playoff spot. If they want to make a push, catching a desperate Huskies squad at home might not be the best recipe for success.

Jack: MTU sweeps 4-2, 5-3

Daver: MTU sweeps 3-1, 4-1

No. 3 Minnesota State at Alaska Anchorage

The Mavericks hold a six-point advantage over the Beavers for first in the WCHA standings. They will need all the points they can get this weekend if they want to remain on top as the Beavers are looking to close that gap.

The Seawolves are in the playoff picture right now thanks to their 19 points, but a strong showing by the Bulldogs in Marquette could challenge that position.

Jack: MSU sweeps 6-3, 6-0

Daver: MSU sweeps 4-1, 4-2