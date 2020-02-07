Picking The WCHA: Feb. 7-8

Last week we had a few shocks in league action: Minnesota State had to rally to get a tie and an extra point in Anchorage while Alabama Huntsville earned a split with Michigan Tech. Bemidji State managed to sweep Bowling Green. The one result last week that wasn’t a shock was Northern Michigan sweeping Ferris State.
We’ve got four league series again this week, and we’re officially in the home stretch with four weekends of play left in the regular season. Should be a good one.
Daver last week: 4-3-1
Jack last week: 5-2-1
Daver this season: 82-41-16
Jack this season: 95-53-13
Alaska Anchorage at Bowling Green
UAA fought hard to get a point against Minnesota State, while Bowling Green was a little shocked to be swept in Bemidji. I think the Seawolves have some momentum to carry over.
Daver: BGSU sweeps, 3-1 and 4-2
Jack: UAA wins 2-1 Friday, BGSU wins 5-1 Saturday
Lake Superior State at Michigan Tech
The Huskies are looking for some redemption after dropping the game in Huntsville; this series at home seems to be the perfect time to do it.
Daver: MTU sweeps 4-1 and 3-2
Jack: Tech sweeps 5-2, 4-3
Alaska at Alabama Huntsville
The Nanooks are still hanging around in home ice position; I think they’ll keep pace with Tech this weekend and stay there.
Daver: Alaska sweeps, 4-0 and 3-1
Jack: Alaska sweeps 3-1, 3-2
Northern Michigan at Minnesota State
Undoubtedly the series of the weekend. The Wildcats won’t be able to overtake second-place Bemidji State with a sweep, but if they do they’ll be one point behind the Beavers (and just six behind Minnesota State). Still, it’s a tall order to sweep Minnesota State in Mankato. I think the teams will share three points.
Daver: MSU wins Friday 4-2, NMU wins Saturday 3-2
Jack: NMU wins 4-2 Friday; MSU wins 5-2 Saturday