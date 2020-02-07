Picking The WCHA: Feb. 7-8

Last week we had a few shocks in league action: Minnesota State had to rally to get a tie and an extra point in Anchorage while Alabama Huntsville earned a split with Michigan Tech. Bemidji State managed to sweep Bowling Green. The one result last week that wasn’t a shock was Northern Michigan sweeping Ferris State.

We’ve got four league series again this week, and we’re officially in the home stretch with four weekends of play left in the regular season. Should be a good one.

Daver last week: 4-3-1

Jack last week: 5-2-1