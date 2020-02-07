Women’s DI College Hockey Weekend Picks: Ohio State hosts Minnesota Duluth and Cornell hosts Harvard, plus the Women’s Beanpot

(1) Wisconsin at Minnesota State

The Badgers really seemed to find a rhythm the past few weeks and they thrived against St. Cloud State even without Kristen Campbell in net. Minnesota State continues to improve and give teams more than they’re expecting from the Mavericks. That being said, I think this is probably a sweep for Wisconsin.

(2) Cornell at (10) Harvard

The Big Red rolled over the Crimson less than a month ago in a 7-0. I don’t think we’ll see that much of a runaway here, but I do think Cornell will come away with another win.

(2) Cornell at Dartmouth

I don’t think Dartmouth has what it takes to slow down Cornell. Kristin O’Neill was out of the lineup on Friday for Cornell, but returned on Saturday and the difference was obvious. If she’s playing, the Big Red have even more of an advantage.

(3) Northeastern at Merrimack

Northeastern won twice and the teams tied once last season. They haven’t played yet this year. The Huskies will be coming out of the high emotions of the Beanpot and they’ll need to be careful to not have a let down against the Warriors.

(4) Minnesota at Bemidji State

It’s been a rough stretch for Minnesota, who have lost four of their last six. They really need to get back on track and stop their downward trend. Bemidji State took down Wisconsin a few weeks ago and tied Oho State last weekend. This could be a very important series. I’ll call for a split.

(5) Ohio State at (9) Minnesota Duluth

The Buckeyes won a game and the two teams tied when they played earlier in the season. The Bulldogs are coming off a weekend split against Minnesota where they responded to a pretty complete beating on Friday with a 2-0 shutout win on Saturday. They’re going to have confidence and momentum and this should be a really great series. I’ll call for a split, but it really could go either way.

RPI at (6) Princeton

RPI doesn’t have a win yet this year and this isn’t the place they’re going to get it.

Union at (6) Princeton

The Tigers should get a weekend sweep against Union. The Tigers can really be focusing in on the details and playing a full 60 minute game.

Brown at (7) Clarkson

Clarkson handled Brown easily earlier in the year and this meeting shouldn’t go differently. I think they win again with ease.

Yale at (7) Clarkson

Yale upset the Golden Knights earlier in the season and I’m certain that doesn’t sit well with Clarkson. I expect they’re going to be extra amped for this game and I think they get the win.

(8) Boston University at Holy Cross

The Terriers have two 4-1 wins over Holy Cross already this season and I don’t expect this game will do much differently. BU will be coming off the emotional high of the Beanpot, but even still, I think they win here.

Colgate at (10) Harvard

The Raiders took down Harvard 5-2 earlier in the year and the Crimson may be putting all their focus and prep on Cornell, leaving them susceptible to another loss. This should be a close game.

Beanpot

Championship

(3) Northeastern vs (8) Boston University

This game will be fascinating as BU are the reigning Beanpot champs and it was a historic win for them last season. Northeastern has won all three of these team’s meetings in close games this season and winning a fourth won’t be an easy task. The Huskies have the advantage, but this really is up in the air. Special teams could be a turning point in this one – BU is very good on the power play and Northeastern is very good on the penalty kill. One of those things will have to give.

Consolation

Boston College vs. (10) Harvard

These are two teams that have had quite up and down seasons and it feels a bit like you never know what you’re going to get from either of them. Harvard took their only meeting in a decisive 7-1 fashion. Harvard goalie Lindsay Reed did not play in the Crimson’s last two games, which could play a big role in the outcome of this one.