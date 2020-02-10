Penn State alone in first in Big Ten, Maine continues to surprise Hockey East, PairWise Update: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 18

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look back at the D-I college hockey weekend of February 7-9, 2020.

No. 9 Penn State moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten by picking up four of six points against No. 13 Ohio State, while Michigan stayed hot with a sweep of Wisconsin.

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth moved to within two points of No. 1 North Dakota in the NCHC race with a sweep of Omaha, and jumped to No. 4 in the PairWise.

In the WCHA, No. 3 Minnesota State kept its winning ways going with a sweep of No. 15 Northern Michigan.

Hockey East continues to be tight with the weekend highlighted by Maine’s home win over No. 12 Northeastern, moving the Black Bears to No. 13 in the PairWise, along with No. 8 UMass’s home-and-home sweep of No. 10 Providence, and wins for No. 14 UMass Lowell over No. 4 Boston College and Merrimack.

Clarkson and Cornell are tied atop the ECAC Hockey standings with the Golden Knights’ win over rival St. Lawrence and the Big Red’s home-and-home sweep of Colgate.

Atlantic Hockey’s standings remain tight with Bentley’s win over Army, RIT’s four points at Robert Morris, and Canisius holding Air Force to one point on the road.

Arizona State swept its weekend, but dropped two spots in the PairWise.

We also look at where things stand now in the PairWise Rankings, and pay tribute to Vermont coach Kevin Sneddon, who announced he’s stepping down at the end of the season.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.