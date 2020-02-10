Women’s DI College Hockey Weekend Wrap: February 10

(1) Wisconsin at Minnesota State

Caitlin Schneider, Delaney Drake and Britta Curl scored in the first period to give Wisconsin a 3-0 lead and Alexis Mauermann added a short-handed goal in the second to add to the lead. Brittyn Fleming got the Mavericks on the board just before the second period break, but they could not mount a comeback and Brette Pettet scored in the third to earn the Badgers a 5-1 win. On Saturday, the Mavericks staged a major upset. In the first, Charlotte Akervik scored early and Tristen Truax doubled the lead to give MSU a 2-0 lead heading into the first period break. Emily Anthony extended the lead in the second to make it 3-0. Sophie Shirley scored on the power play late in the third, but it would not be enough as Minnesota State won 3-1. It was their first win over the Badgers in 28 games.

(2) Cornell at (10) Harvard

Anne Bloomer’s goal late in the opening frame had the Crimson up 1-0 at the first intermission. Jaime Bourbonnais scored on the power play and Maddie Mills found the back of the net in the second to make it 2-1 Cornell. In the third, Micah Zandee-Hart scored a short-handed goal and Kristin O’Neill potted a shot to lead the Big Read a 4-1 win.

(2) Cornell at Dartmouth

Grace Graham had a goal and two assists to lead Cornell to a 3-0 win over Dartmouth on Saturday. Kristin O’Neill and Gillis Frechette also scored in the win.

(3) Northeastern at Merrimack

Brooke Hobson scored twice, Mia Brown added a goal and an assist and Chloe Aurard had two assists to lead Northeastern to a 5-1 win. Mikyla Grant-Mentis was the goal-scorer for Merrimack in the loss.

(4) Minnesota at Bemidji State

Alex Woken scored early in the second period to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead heading into the third period. Woken scored again to open the third before Lydia Passolt responded for the Beavers to make it 2-1. But that’s as close as it would get, as Madeline Wethington and Emily Oden scored to make it a 4-1 win for the Gophers. On Saturday, Minnesota’s Sarah Potomak and Bemidji’s Reece Hunt each found the back of the net in the first period to make it 1-1 after one. The teams again traded goals in the second, with Crystalynn Hengler and Grace Zumwinkle scoring for the Gophers and Hunt scoring twice more for the Beavers to make it 3-3 heading into the final frame. Minnesota pulled away in the third with goals from Taylor Heise, Zumwinkle and Kippin Keller to lead the team to a 6-3 win and weekend sweep.

(5) Ohio State at (9) Minnesota Duluth

Kylie Hanley scored 79 seconds into the game to give Minnesota Duluth a 1-0 lead. Tatum Skaggs scored on the power play and Emma Maltais added a goal of her own to put Ohio State up 2-1, but Gabbie Hughes responded to make it 2-2 heading into the first intermission. McKenzie Hewett put the Bulldogs up again in the second, but Liz Schepers responded for the Buckeyes. Anna Klein scored on the power play to put Minnesota Duluth up 4-3 heading into the third. Skaggs tied it up at 4 late in the third to force overtime, where it was Klein on the backdoor to end the game and give UMD a 5-4 win. Sydney Brodt opened the scoring in game two with a short-handed goal in the first period. Ashton Bell scored on the power play and Hughes added another to extend the lead to 3-0 by the end of the second period. Tatum Skaggs got Ohio State on the board early in the third, but it was not enough. Hughes added another late in the third to ensure a 4-1 win and weekend sweep for Minnesota Duluth.

RPI at (6) Princeton

Sarah Fillier had a goal and two assists to lead the Tigers to a 3-1 win. Megan Hayes scored for RPI in the loss.

Union at (6) Princeton

Carly Bullock had two goals and an assist and Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist to lead Princeton to a 3-0 win over Union on Saturday.

Brown at (7) Clarkson

Ella Shelton had two goals and two assists, including her 100th career point, to lead Clarkson to a 5-0 win. Elizabeth Giguere added a goal and two assists in the win.

Yale at (7) Clarkson

Elizabeth Giguere and Tia Stoddard each scored for Clarkson as they defeated Yale 2-0.

(8) Boston University at Holy Cross

Katie MacCuaig scored just 70 seconds into the game to give Holy Cross a 1-0 lead, but BU responded late in the period with goals from Jesse Compher, Nadia Mattivi and Sammy Davis to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Davis scored again early in the second. Holy Cross was able to respond with a goal from Mary Edmonds, but they could not complete a comeback. Courtney Correia added a goal late in the second to give the Terriers a 5-2 win.

Colgate at (10) Harvard

Harvard took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals from Kristi Della Rovere and Anne Bloomer. Colgate responded with a two-goal period of their own, tying it up after the second with goals from Noemi Neubauerova and Malia Schneider. In the third, Sammy Smigliani put Colgate ahead, but Keely Moy scored twice in the final three minutes to win the game for Harvard, 4-3.