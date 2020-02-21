ECAC Hockey picks: Feb. 21-22

There are only two weekends left in ECAC Hockey’s regular season. Clarkson and Cornell have already clinched a first-round bye, while Quinnipiac and Harvard could do so this weekend. Here’s a look at the upcoming games on the schedule. All begin at 7 p.m.

Nate

Last week: 7-3-2

Overall: 119-60-23

Mark

Last week: 8-2-2

Overall: 119-60-23

Friday, Feb. 21:

Colgate at Brown

Nate:Brown scored four times against Colgate when these teams met in November, but the Bears are averaging less than two goals a game this season. Colgate 2-1

Mark:Luke Kania made 41 saves in Brown’s win at Colgate in November, but Kania’s out for the season. Colgate 3-2

Harvard at Clarkson

Nate:Harvard has a loaded power play, but the Golden Knights are tough on defense and the penalty kill. Clarkson 4-2

Mark:The Golden Knights have won five in a row. Clarkson 5-2

Quinnipiac at Rensselaer

Nate: RPI’s Owen Savory and Quinnipiac’s Keith Petruzzelli have been two of the league’s hottest goalies over the second half of the season, but I think the Bobcats have a little more scoring depth. Quinnipiac 3-2

Mark:The Bobcats look to solidify their hold on third place. Quinnipiac 4-2

Dartmouth at St. Lawrence

Nate: The Big Green are looking to clinch a home playoff series, while the Saints are firmly entrenched in last place. Dartmouth 5-1

Mark: After a 1-5-1 stretch, look for the Big Green to get back in the win column. Dartmouth 4-1

Princeton at Union

Nate:It’s been a brutal season for both teams, but the Tigers only two league wins have come against last-place St. Lawrence Union 4-1

Mark:The Dutchmen beat the Tigers in OT on the road in November. Union 2-1

Cornell at Yale

Nate:Yale has been playing well lately, but Cornell has been on a roll for the entire season. Cornell 4-2

Mark:The Big Red juggernaut rolls on. Cornell 6-2

Saturday, Feb. 22:

Cornell at Brown

Nate: Cornell is almost becoming an automatic weekly pick. Cornell 5-2

Mark: The Big Red juggernaut rolls on. Cornell 4-1

Dartmouth at Clarkson

Nate:Dartmouth is a solid team, but like Cornell, Clarkson is becoming an almost automatic pick at this point in the season. Clarkson 4-2

Mark:The Golden Knights avenge a loss to the Big Green a month ago. Clarkson 4-1

Princeton at Rensselaer

Nate:Like I said above, Owen Savory has been lights out for the Engineers. Meanwhile, Princeton has struggled to score this season. Rensselaer

Mark:Two of the Tigers’ four wins have come on the road, but take the Engineers in this one. Rensselaer 3-1

Harvard at St. Lawrence

Nate: The Crimson shouldn’t have much trouble with the last-place Saints. Harvard 4-1

Mark: Maybe a visit to Canton will help the Crimson get on track. Harvard 5-2

Quinnipiac at Union

Nate:Despite its early season struggles, Quinnipiac still beat Union when these teams played in November. An improved Bobcats team should finish off the series sweep this weekend. Quinnipiac 3-1

Mark:Look for the Bobcats to sweep the Capital District. Quinnipiac 5-3

Colgate at Yale:

Nate:The Bulldogs have picked it up offensively over the last few games, and I’m not sure the Raiders can keep pace. Yale 4-2

Mark: Bulldogs prevail in low-scoring battle. Yale 2-1