Wilkes, Stevenson garner major MAC hockey awards for 2019-20 season

The 2019-20 All-MAC Team has been announced, in addition to several individual awards.

Wilkes sophomore Tyler Barrow was named MAC Offensive Player of the Year, while Wilkes sophomore Michael Gurska and Stevenson junior Aaron Murray were chosen MAC Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

Stevenson freshman Austin Master was named MAC Rookie of the Year.

Stevenson’s Dominick Dawes and Wilkes’ Tyler Hynes were tabbed MAC Co-Coaches of the Year.

The All-MAC Team is nominated and voted on by the four conference coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Forward: Tyler Barrow, Wilkes, So.

Forward: Nick Fea, Wilkes, So.

Forward: Donald Flynn, Wilkes, So.

Forward: Nick Gray, Stevenson, Sr.

Defense: Michael Gurska, Wilkes, So.

Defense: Aaron Murray, Stevenson, Jr.

Goalie: Ryan Kenny, Stevenson, Fr.

SECOND TEAM

Forward: Dominic Brenza, Stevenson, Sr.

Forward: Michael DiSchiavi, King’s, So.

Forward: Cole Hepler, Lebanon Valley, Sr.

Forward: Austin Master, Stevenson, Fr.

Forward: Ryan Patrick, Stevenson, So.

Defense: Dylan Kuipers, Wilkes, So.

Defense: Ziki Mroz, Lebanon Valley, Fr.

Goalie: Michael Paterson-Jones, Wilkes, Fr.

In addition, King’s freshman forward Tommy Cahill was named honorable mention.