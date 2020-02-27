No. 7 Clarkson at No. 1 Cornell preview with Golden Knights coach Casey Jones: Game of the Week college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 21

The ECAC Hockey schedule couldn’t have worked out better, with No. 7 Clarkson at No. 1 Cornell Saturday on the last night of the regular season with the Cleary Cup potentially on the line. Clarkson coach Casey Jones joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger to preview USCHO’s Game of the Week.

Also previewed:

Two Big Ten teams have a chance to clinch at least a share of the regular season title. No. 10 Ohio State hosts Wisconsin and No. 18 Minnesota hosts Michigan, while No. 9 Penn State – four points ahead of the Gophers and Buckeyes – has completed its schedule and watches for the results.

Nothing has been decided in Hockey East. Key series include No. 8 UMass home-and-home with red hot UConn and New Hampshire home-and-home with No. 12 UMass Lowell. Plus, No. 15 Maine travels to No. 19 Providence in a single game that is huge for both. Nine teams are still jockeying for eight playoff berths.

In the NCHC, No. 16 Western Michigan is at No. 3 North Dakota for two, while St. Cloud State, fresh off a five-point weekend against the Fighting Hawks, hosts No. 6 Denver in a weekend series.

The top matchup in the WCHA has No. 2 Minnesota State traveling for the weekend to No. 11 Bemidji State, while Alaska and Bowling Green each have key series as they look for home ice in the WCHA quarterfinals.

Atlantic Hockey settles everything this weekend. While No. 20 American International and Sacred Heart have clinched the top two spots, Army West Point and Rochester Institute of Technology will have games that determine who finishes third. AIC is at Army for one game Saturday, while RIT hosts Air Force in a series. The Falcons, along with Robert Morris and Niagara – who play a series this weekend – are vying for fifth place and a first-round bye.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.