Wisconsin, Clarkson, Arizona State and UConn to play Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum in December for Holiday Face-Off tournament

The inaugural Holiday Face-Off college hockey tournament will be held at Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, from Dec. 28-29, 2020.

The field for the event will consist of Wisconsin, Clarkson, Arizona State and UConn.

Semifinal play will take place on Monday, Dec. 28 with the championship game and third-place game on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Matchups will be announced at a later date.

“We are proud to bring major college hockey to Fiserv Forum as we continue to offer a diverse list of events at the arena,” said Fiserv Forum and Bucks president Peter Feigin. “Milwaukee has a rich history of college hockey tournaments, and we look forward to continuing the tradition by hosting the Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum.”

Milwaukee hosted the Frozen Four in 1993, 1997 and 2006. In 2006, Wisconsin won its most recent national championship on the Bradley Center ice.

In addition, from 1989 to 2003, Wisconsin hosted the Badger Hockey Showdown at the Bradley Center, averaging over 26,000 fans a year during that span.

General public tickets for the Holiday Face-Off will go on sale at 11 a.m. CST on March 5 with single-day and tournament packages available. For additional information, follow the Holiday Face-Off on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@holidayfaceoff).