Boston College’s Newhook selected national player, rookie of month; RPI’s Savory top goalie

Boston College freshman forward Alex Newhook has been named the Hockey Commissioners Association National Player and Rookie of the Month after a February that saw him help the Eagles to the Hockey East regular-season crown.

Newhook is the first player to sweep both awards since April 2016.

During February, Newhook led the nation with 20 points, 11 assists, two short-handed goals and a plus-14 rating. He registered six multi-point outings in nine games, including a five-point (two goals, three assists) night on Feb. 15 in a 6-2 win over Merrimack at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

RPI’s Owen Savory takes HCA Goalie of the Month honors for the second consecutive month after leading the Engineers to a 6-2-0 mark and the No. 4 seed in the upcoming ECAC Hockey playoffs.

In his eight starts this month, the sophomore allowed just 12 goals on 247 shots, leading the nation in both save percentage (.954), and shutouts (three).

His most impressive start was a 37-save blanking of then-No. 16 Quinnipiac, which was part of four straight league wins to close out the regular season for RPI.