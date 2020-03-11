Coronavirus precautions force ECAC Hockey to re-seed conference tournament after Harvard, Yale withdraw

ECAC Hockey announced Wednesday changes to its men’s quarterﬁnals pairings for March 13-15.

The changes follow decisions by two of its members, Harvard and Yale, to withdraw from postseason competition in light of their respective university’s decisions regarding the coronavirus.

The elimination of Harvard and Yale from competition results in re-seeding of the championship quarterﬁnals as follows:

No. 1 seed Cornell and No. 2 seed Clarkson will receive byes to the championship weekend.

The remaining quarterﬁnal series this weekend will be played on the following campus sites Friday, March 13, Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15:

No. 11 Princeton at No. 3 Quinnipiac: 7 pm / 7 pm / 4 pm (if necessary)

No. 8 Colgate at No. 4 Rensselaer: (7 pm / 7 pm / 5 pm (if necessary)