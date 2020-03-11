Frozen Four will be played as planned, but spectators not allowed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Frozen Four will still be played April 9 and April 11 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, but the stands will be empty as the NCAA announced today that no spectators will be allowed at upcoming NCAA events and tournaments.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

In addition, the Hockey East quarterfinal series between Massachusetts and Northeastern, set for March 13-15 at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., and the Northeastern-UMass Lowell series, scheduled for March 13-15 at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., will be played without spectators, as will Boston College playoff games at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media crews and official team party members will be allowed to attend games.