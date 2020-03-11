Wisconsin-River Falls blueliner Hausinger tabbed WIAC Player of Year after 36-point season in ’19-20

Wisconsin-River Falls junior defenseman Christian Hausinger has been named the WIAC Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
In addition, UW-Superior’s Dylan Johnson was tabbed the Newcomer of the Year, while River Falls’ Steve Freeman secured Coach of the Year honors and UW-Eau Claire senior forward Jake Bresser is the Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The conference also announced its All-Conference Team, honorable mentions and an All-Sportsmanship Team.
2019-20 All-WIAC Team
Jake Bresser, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Ryan Cusin, River Falls, Senior, Forward
Zach Dyment, Eau Claire, Junior, Goalie
Christian Hausinger, River Falls, Junior, Defenseman
Dylan Johnson, Superior, Freshman, Forward
Luke McElhenie, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward
Drew McLean, Stevens Point, Senior, Defenseman
Adam Parsells, Eau Claire, Junior, Defenseman
Kyle Pouncy, Northland, Senior, Defenseman
Zach Quinn, River Falls, Senior, Goalie
Troy York, Superior, Junior, Forward
Zach Zech, Stevens Point, Junior, Forward
Honorable Mention
Eli Billing, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Goalie
Cayden Cahill, River Falls, Junior, Forward
Connor Chambers, Stout, Senior, Defenseman
Kalib Ford, Northland, Senior, Forward
Brennan Kitchen, Stout, Freshman, Goalie
Lawson McDonald, Superior, Junior, Defenseman
Andrew McGlynn, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Forward
Logan Nelson, Stout, Sophomore, Forward
Steven Quagliata, Stevens Point, Junior, Defenseman
Jon Richards, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward
Kurt Sonne, Northland, Senior, Forward
Logan Von Ruden, Eau Claire, Senior, Defenseman
All-Sportsmanship Team
Lucas Carroll, Stout, Junior, Forward
Peter Karavos, River Falls, Junior, Forward
Ty Kraus, Northland, Sophomore, Forward
Kelly O’Brien, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward
Artur Terchiyev, Superior, Sophomore, Defenseman
Jarrad Vroman, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Defenseman