Wisconsin-River Falls blueliner Hausinger tabbed WIAC Player of Year after 36-point season in ’19-20

Wisconsin-River Falls junior defenseman Christian Hausinger has been named the WIAC Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

In addition, UW-Superior’s Dylan Johnson was tabbed the Newcomer of the Year, while River Falls’ Steve Freeman secured Coach of the Year honors and UW-Eau Claire senior forward Jake Bresser is the Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The conference also announced its All-Conference Team, honorable mentions and an All-Sportsmanship Team.

2019-20 All-WIAC Team

Jake Bresser, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Ryan Cusin, River Falls, Senior, Forward

Zach Dyment, Eau Claire, Junior, Goalie

Christian Hausinger, River Falls, Junior, Defenseman

Dylan Johnson, Superior, Freshman, Forward

Luke McElhenie, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward

Drew McLean, Stevens Point, Senior, Defenseman

Adam Parsells, Eau Claire, Junior, Defenseman

Kyle Pouncy, Northland, Senior, Defenseman

Zach Quinn, River Falls, Senior, Goalie

Troy York, Superior, Junior, Forward

Zach Zech, Stevens Point, Junior, Forward

Honorable Mention

Eli Billing, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Goalie

Cayden Cahill, River Falls, Junior, Forward

Connor Chambers, Stout, Senior, Defenseman

Kalib Ford, Northland, Senior, Forward

Brennan Kitchen, Stout, Freshman, Goalie

Lawson McDonald, Superior, Junior, Defenseman

Andrew McGlynn, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Forward

Logan Nelson, Stout, Sophomore, Forward

Steven Quagliata, Stevens Point, Junior, Defenseman

Jon Richards, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward

Kurt Sonne, Northland, Senior, Forward

Logan Von Ruden, Eau Claire, Senior, Defenseman

All-Sportsmanship Team

Lucas Carroll, Stout, Junior, Forward

Peter Karavos, River Falls, Junior, Forward

Ty Kraus, Northland, Sophomore, Forward

Kelly O’Brien, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward

Artur Terchiyev, Superior, Sophomore, Defenseman

Jarrad Vroman, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Defenseman