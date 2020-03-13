Patty Kazmaier ceremony nixed, award winner still to be announced

USA Hockey announced Friday that it has canceled the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award ceremony and brunch that was scheduled to take place on March 21 at the Royal Sonesta Boston in conjunction with the women’s Frozen Four.

Those who have purchased tickets for the event will be contacted with refund options.

While the formal event will not be staged, USA Hockey will announce the winner, with the final timing and format unveiled next week.

Clarkson junior forward Elizabeth Giguere, Northeastern sophomore forward Alina Mueller and Wisconsin senior forward Abby Roque are the top three finalists for the award.

Clarkson forward Loren Gabel was named the 2019 Patty Kazmaier Award winner.