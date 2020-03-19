NCHA men’s division announces all-conference team, all-freshman team for ’19-20 campaign

The NCHA men’s conference announced recently its three major award winners and all-conference and all-freshman teams for the 2019-20 season.

The 2019-20 player of the year is St. Norbert junior forward Peter Bates, while Adrian forward Zachary Heintz is the freshman of the year and Lake Forest’s Patrick Kelliher takes home the coach of the year award.

2019-20 NCHA All-Conference Team

Forward: Dino Balsamo, Adrian

Forward: Peter Bates, St. Norbert

Forward: Peyton Frantti, St. Norbert

Forward: Josh Giacomin, Lake Forest

Forward: Aaron O’Neill, Lake Forest

Forward: Gianni Vitali, Marian

Defense: Joey Colatarci, Adrian

Defense: Mark DerManulian, Lake Forest

Defense: Brendon Gysbers, St. Norbert

Defense: Brandon Marinelli, Adrian

Goalie: Josh Boyko, Aurora

Goalie: Brett Young, Trine

2019-20 NCHA All-Freshman Team

Forward: Ty Enns, Marian

Forward: Matt Hanewall, MSOE

Forward: Zachary Heintz, Adrian

Forward: Adam Keyes, Aurora

Defense: Brendan Aird, St. Norbert

Defense: Brad Jenion, Trine

Goalie: Colby Entz, St. Norbert