NCHA men’s division announces all-conference team, all-freshman team for ’19-20 campaign

The NCHA men’s conference announced recently its three major award winners and all-conference and all-freshman teams for the 2019-20 season.
The 2019-20 player of the year is St. Norbert junior forward Peter Bates, while Adrian forward Zachary Heintz is the freshman of the year and Lake Forest’s Patrick Kelliher takes home the coach of the year award.
2019-20 NCHA All-Conference Team
Forward: Dino Balsamo, Adrian
Forward: Peter Bates, St. Norbert
Forward: Peyton Frantti, St. Norbert
Forward: Josh Giacomin, Lake Forest
Forward: Aaron O’Neill, Lake Forest
Forward: Gianni Vitali, Marian
Defense: Joey Colatarci, Adrian
Defense: Mark DerManulian, Lake Forest
Defense: Brendon Gysbers, St. Norbert
Defense: Brandon Marinelli, Adrian
Goalie: Josh Boyko, Aurora
Goalie: Brett Young, Trine
2019-20 NCHA All-Freshman Team
Forward: Ty Enns, Marian
Forward: Matt Hanewall, MSOE
Forward: Zachary Heintz, Adrian
Forward: Adam Keyes, Aurora
Defense: Brendan Aird, St. Norbert
Defense: Brad Jenion, Trine
Goalie: Colby Entz, St. Norbert