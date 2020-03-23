Concordia (Minn.) standout Bossert garners MIAC Elite 22 award for 2019-20 season

Concordia (Minn.) junior forward Tyler Bossert has been named the winner of the MIAC Elite 22 award for academic excellence in men’s hockey.

In all sports with MIAC team postseason tournaments, the MIAC Elite 22 Award is presented to the individual with the highest GPA on the active roster at the MIAC playoff championship contest. The recipient must be a sophomore, junior or senior and in at least his or her second season of competition with their current team.

Bossert carries a 3.98 GPA while majoring in business. He also helped Concordia advance to the championship of the MIAC postseason tournament. The Cobbers finished the year with a 14-11-2 overall record and placed second in the conference standings with a 10-5-1 mark. The 10 league wins are the most since 2013.

The award comes on the heels of Bossert being named to the MIAC All-Conference Team for the second straight season. He led the team in scoring for the second straight year, putting up six goals and 21 assists for 27 points in 2019-20.