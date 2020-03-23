Winner of 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award to be revealed March 27 on USA Hockey social media channels

USA Hockey announced Monday it will reveal the winner of the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Friday, March 27, at 1:30 p.m. EST.

An award of The USA Hockey Foundation, the award is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s hockey.

USA Hockey will utilize the premiere feature of both its Facebook and YouTube channels to share highlights of the top 10 finalists for this year’s award as well as unveil the winner.

Clarkson junior forward Elizabeth Giguere, Northeastern sophomore forward Alina Mueller and Wisconsin senior forward Abby Roque are the top three finalists for the 2020 honor.

USA Hockey canceled the formal Patty Kamzaier Memorial Award brunch and ceremony that was scheduled for March 21 in Cambridge, Mass., on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.