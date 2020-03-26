Hamline leads way with four standouts among women’s D-III All-American honorees for 2019-20 season

The top 25 NCAA Division III women’s hockey players have been recognized as CCM Hockey/AHCA All-Americans for the 2019-20 season.

The honorees come from 13 different schools, and 24 of the 25 are from the U.S., with one from the Czech Republic.

Leading the way was Hamline, with four honorees, followed by Adrian, Norwich and Plattsburgh, with three each.

FIRST TEAM – EAST

F: Amanda Conway, SR, Norwich

F: Emma Crocker, JR, Elmira

F: Annie Katonka, JR, Plattsburgh

D: Samantha Benoit, JR, Norwich

D: Michaela Giuttari, SR, Hamilton

G: Caitlin Walker, SO, Amherst

FIRST TEAM – WEST

F: Kaleigh Martinson, SR, UW-Superior

F: Bre Simon, SR, Hamline

F: Abigail Stow, SO, UW-River Falls

D: Hailey Herdine, SR, UW-River Falls

D: Kelly O’Sullivan, SR, Adrian

G: Erin Connolly, SR, UW-Eau Claire

SECOND TEAM – EAST

F: Madie Leidt, JR, Middlebury

F: Sophie McGovern, SR, Norwich

F: Jade Meier, SR, Endicott

D: Hannah Kiraly, SR, Plattsburgh

D: Erin McArdle, JR, Plattsburgh

G: Alyssa Peterson, SR, Endicott

SECOND TEAM – WEST

F: Elizabeth Bauer, SR, UW-Eau Claire

F: Molly Garin, SO, Hamline

F: Nicole Guagliardo, SR, Adrian

F: Jordan Hansen, JR, Hamline

D: Olivia Arkell, JR, Hamline

D: Nikki Nightengale, SR, Augsburg

G: Denisa Jandova, SO, Adrian

The teams are sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.