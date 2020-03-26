Thirteen teams represented on the D-III All-USCHO squads

After a terrific season, that was unfortunately cut short by the current COVID-19 crisis, the difficult task of selecting three teams for this year’s All-USCHO lists was a very challenging project. Thirteen different teams across the country are represented with multiple players from Geneseo, Norwich, Utica, Wilkes and Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

Repeating on the first team is Geneseo forward Conlan Keenan (22-28-50) who adds senior teammate Andrew Romano (14-42-56) and Utica junior Conor Landrigan (13-28-41) to form a formidable first line of offense. Defensively, Utica senior Daniel Fritz (11-28-39) who led the nation in scoring for defensemen is paired with UWRF junior Christian Hausinger (10-26-36) to form a great pairing for any on ice situation. The first team netminder is the USCHO Player of the Year, Norwich senior Tom Aubrun who finished the season with a 23-2-2 record, 13 shutouts and 0.77 goals-against average for the Cadets.

The second team forwards include the nation’s leading goal-scorer in sophomore Donald Flynn from Wilkes along side New England College’s stellar playmaker senior Carlos Fornaris and the NCHA Player of the Year junior Peter Bates from St. Norbert. The defense is anchored by Norwich sophomore Gabriel Chicoine and junior Mark DerMaulian from Lake Forest who will give plenty of help to goaltender junior Zach Dyment from Wisconsin Eau-Claire.

The third team features both youth and experience with sophomore forward Nick Fea from Wilkes and sophomore goaltender Conor O’Brien from Endicott to combine with senior forwards Nick Ford from Elmira, Dino Balsamo from Adrian and junior defensemen Adam Parsells from Wisconsin – Eau Claire and Nick Albano from Massachusetts-Boston.

All-USCHO D-III Teams

1st Team

F – Conlan Keenan – SR – Geneseo

F – Andrew Romano – SR – Geneseo

F – Conor Landrigan – JR – Utica

D – Daniel Fritz – SR – Utica

D – Christian Hausinger – JR – Wisconsin – River Falls

G – Tom Aubrun – SR – Norwich

2nd Team

F – Donald Flynn – SO – Wilkes

F – Carlos Fornaris – SR – New England College

F – Peter Bates – JR – St. Norbert

D – Gabriel Chicoine – SO – Norwich

D – Mark DerMaulian – JR – Lake Forest

G – Zach Dyment – JR – Wisconsin – Eau Claire

3rd Team

F – Nick Fea – SO – Wilkes

F – Nick Ford – SR – Elmira

F – Dino Balsamo – SR – Adrian

D – Nick Albano – JR – Massachusetts-Boston

D – Adam Parsells – JR – Wisconsin – Eau Claire

G – Conor O’Brien – SO – Endicott

In light of the dramatic and abrupt end to the season just in advance of the start to the NCAA tournament, this year’s All-USCHO team will also include an Honorable Mention squad recognizing seniors who enjoyed not only a strong finish in their final season but also an outstanding career.

Honorable Mention

F – Ryan Bloom – SR – University of New England

F – Luke McElhenie – SR – Wisconsin – River Falls

F – Alex Lester – SR – Franklin Pierce*

D – Liam Feeney – SR – Trinity

D – Joey Colatarci – SR – Adrian

G – Gianluca Baggetta – SR – Utica

Congratulations to all of the All-USCHO team members and especially the eight named seniors and honorable mention team who finish their collegiate careers among an elite group of exciting and productive players from around the country.

*Franklin Pierce plays in the NE-10 at the D-II level but subscribes to all D-III rules for ice hockey.