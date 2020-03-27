Blues sign Minnesota Duluth defenseman Perunovich, who forgoes senior year with Bulldogs

Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues, forgoing his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Perunovich, who was was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round (No. 45 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, paced the Bulldogs in scoring during the 2019-20 season with 40 points (six goals, 34 assists) — the second-highest total of any defenseman in the country.

His 22 power-play points and 34 assists also ranked first and second, respectively, among all NCAA skaters.

Overall in 115 games for UMD, the Hibbing, Minn., native posted 20 goals and 85 assists for 105 points.