After three seasons with Harvard, Badini leaves school for NHL deal with Ducks

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Anaheim Ducks have signed Harvard junior forward Jack Badini to a two-year, entry-level contract.

In signing with the Ducks, Badini will give up his senior year with Harvard.

Badini, a native of Old Greenwich, Conn., was a a third-round draft choice (91st overall) of Anaheim in the 2017 NHL Draft.

During the 2019-20 season, Badini posted six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 31 games with the Crimson.

In his three years at Harvard, Badini collected 24 goals and 27 assists for 51 points over 97 games.