Boston College freshman Bilka takes home national rookie of the year honors

Boston College freshman forward Hannah Bilka has been named the 2019-20 Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association National Rookie of the Year after a 14-goal, 23-assist season with the Eagles.

Bilka, who was also named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year, adds the national rookie award to a postseason awards resume that includes spots on the USCHO All-Rookie Team as well as the conference All-Rookie Team and the All-Conference Second Team.

She was also named the AHCA National Rookie of the Month for October and took home one Hockey East Player of the Week honor, one Rookie of the Week honor and was named the October Rookie of the Month.

The Coppell, Tex., native led all rookies in the country in total points per game (1.13), assists per game (0.71) and shots on goal per game (4.06) during the regular season and tied for first in shots on goal (126).

Bilka had 10 multi-point games, three multi-goal games and five multi-assist outings on the year, with her 10 total multi-point games sitting second in the nation among rookies while her four three-plus point outings tied for first overall among rookies. Bilka put together a nine-game point streak from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2 and recorded the program’s tenth-ever four-goal game in a win over Holy Cross on Oct. 3.

The Eagles went 8-0-1 this season when she scored a goal and 14-4-3 when she had at least one point.

The ballot for the award consisted of the four Division I conference’s rookie of the year selections. Each program playing Division I women’s hockey receives one ballot with assistant coaches submitting their teams’ selections ranked in order (first, second, third, etc.).