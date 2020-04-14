NCAA grants Northeastern’s Jozefek medical hardship waiver, will return for fifth season in 2020-21

Northeastern forward Grant Jozefek has received a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA and will return for the 2020-21 season with the Huskies.

Jozefek missed 28 games back in 2016-17 and was granted an extra year of eligibility.

“I am extremely excited to learn that Grant will return to Northeastern next year and help lead our team,” said Huskies coach Jim Madigan in a statement. “Grant has been a key member of our program over the last four years and has helped us win three Beanpots, a Hockey East championship and two NCAA appearances. He has established himself as a premier player in Hockey East and the coaching staff is thrilled to have his leadership and offensive abilities on display again next year for the Huskies. We also want to thank Mary Mulvenna and our compliance department. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”

During the 2019-20 season, Jozefek tallied eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points. He scored a goal in the Beanpot title game against Boston University on Feb. 10 and set up the game-winning goal in the first round of the Beanpot against Harvard a week prior.