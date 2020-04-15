Robert Morris assistant Gershon stays in Pittsburgh, takes head coaching job at Chatham

Chatham announced Wednesday that Michael Gershon has been named the new men’s hockey head coach.

Gershon comes to Chatham after four seasons as assistant coach at nearby Robert Morris and replaces Michael Callan, who stepped down in March after three seasons with the Cougars.

“Coach Gershon brings excitement and energy to the Chatham program,” Chatham athletic director Leonard Trevino said in a statement. “His background, previous success and experience is the ideal match for our program.”

“I want to thank Dr. Finegold, Mr. Trevino and Dr. Giles for their commitment to the hockey program,” added Gershon. “I am honored to become the next men’s ice hockey head coach at Chatham University. I am looking forward to working with these student-athletes. This is an opportunity to start a new chapter in Chatham hockey through hard work and determination.”

Prior to Robert Morris, Gershon spent three years as a head coach, general manager, and president of teams in the NAHL). During this time, he helped advance 31 players into college hockey careers.

Gershon played NCAA D-III hockey at Brockport, graduating in 2009.

After his college career, Gershon played for the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers and IHL’s Port Huron Icehawks.