Chatham’s men’s team has hired Sean Moloney as the team’s goaltending coach, according to the Pittsburgh Hockey Digest.

Moloney most recently held the goaltending coach position with the Duquesne ACHA men’s Division I team since the 2018-19 season and will remain in that role.

Prior to joining Duquesne’s staff, Moloney held the same position with ACHA rivals Robert Morris, IUP, and Washington and Jefferson.

Moloney has experience coaching in the women’s game as well at Lebanon Valley.