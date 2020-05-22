BREAKING: Alabama Huntsville dropping men’s ice hockey effective immediately

USCHO has learned from multiple sources that the University of Alabama in Huntsville is dropping its D-I men’s ice hockey program effective immediately.

An announcement is expected later this afternoon.

Alabama Huntsville will be the first men’s D-I hockey program to be discontinued since Wayne State in 2008.

The Chargers found themselves in a WCHA with only three teams after the 2020-21 season as seven other league members announced they were departing to form what will be called the CCHA.

Alabama Huntsville joined the WCHA starting in the 2013-14 season.

The program had previously been slated to be cut at the end of the 2011-12 season, with finances cited as the reason, but a fundraising program and admission to the WCHA saved the Chargers for several more seasons.

After the demise of College Hockey America in 2010, the Chargers played an independent schedule after being denied admission to the now-defunct original CCHA.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.