Former Wisconsin national champ, broadcaster Andringa succumbs to cancer at 51

Rob Andringa, who won a national championship with Wisconsin in 1990, died May 30 after battling colon cancer since late 2017.

He was 51.

A Badgers co-captain in 1990-91, the Madison, Wisc., native scored the game-winning goal in the Badgers’ 1990 NCAA championship win over Colgate in Detroit. Andringa later called Wisconsin’s 2006 national title on the radio and had served in recent years as a Big Ten Network hockey analyst.

As a player, Andringa won the Dr. Joseph Coyne/Joe Pavelski Most Consistent and Fenton Kelsey, Jr./Mike Richter Most Competitive Player awards during his career. He finished his Wisconsin career with 104 points (16 goals, 88 assists) as the program’s all-time leader with 179 games played from 1987 to 1991.

“There’s now pain and sadness in our family,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said in a statement. “There is nobody that I know who loves and embodies what Badger athletics and especially Badger hockey is all about than Rob Andringa. You can extend that to his entire family.

“He had such a big heart and was so full of energy that he made everybody in his life feel like a friend and feel special. His passion, love and loyalty has helped bridge the generations of Wisconsin hockey from the 1960s up through our current team. There is no one that has represented us in a more beautiful and positive way than Rob. His influence on Wisconsin hockey, the university, our community and his friends and family is one that will live on.

“I love the Andringas so much.”

“I think a lot of people when they talk about Robbie is his passion for hockey and life, certainly his passion being a Badger – as a player, as an alum, as an announcer and as a supporter – he was able to make a contribution in a lot of different areas,” added Badgers women’s coach Mark Johnson.

“Probably one of the biggest things he will be remembered for is the friendships that he developed and the smile that he had, whether it was a good day or a bad day, he was positive about life. It is a sad day, he was way too young. I feel horrible for his parents, Connie and Phyllis, who were really close with my parents. I’m sure it’s a tough day for them, and certainly for his wife, Christi, and their three kids. I know that he has gotten a lot of support over the last couple of years, but when the end comes, it’s always difficult. My family and the entire Badger nation have prayers and thoughts out to Connie and Phyllis, Christi and the three kids.”

Also a member of Wisconsin’s baseball program, Andringa was inducted into the Madison Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

Andringa is survived by his wife, Christi, his son, Jack, and his daughters Carson and Dara.