Northeastern announced Thursday that the team will add forward Marco Bozzo and defenseman Johnny DeRoche as transfers heading into the 2020-21 season.

Bozzo is coming over from Massachusetts, while DeRoche is over from Vermont.

Eligible to play immediately, Bozzo played in 32 games at UMass with two goals and nine blocked shots from 2017 to 2019.

DeRoche will sit out the 2020-21 season. He collected two goals and 14 points in 61 games with the Catamounts from 2018 to 2020.