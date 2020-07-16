Mercyhurst won’t take ice for games, practices until Jan. 1, 2021 at earliest

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference voted on Tuesday to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercyhurst is a member of the PSAC for sports other than hockey (men, Atlantic Hockey; women, CHA).

Winter sports may not begin before Jan. 1, 2021.

“We are very disappointed for our student-athletes and coaches, but at the same time, we support the decision made by the PSAC Board of Directors,” said Mercyhurst director of athletics Brad Davis in a statement. “It is clear that suspending fall sports is necessary to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, our campus and the Erie community. We look forward to providing them the opportunity to train and practice safely this fall, while continuing their excellence in the classroom.

“Mercyhurst remains committed to the health and safety of our student-athletes and providing them the best experience possible.”

The determination as to when winter and spring sports may begin workouts and practices will be considered at a later date.