Providence, NCAA top scorer Dugan inks with NHL’s Golden Knights, forgoes last two seasons with Friars

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Providence sophomore forward Jack Dugan to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Dugan will give up his last two seasons of NCAA eligibility.

During the 2019-20 season, Dugan led the NCAA in points, recording 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists) in just 34 games. He also led all NCAA skaters in assists, points per game (1.53), assists per game (1.24), power-play points (22) and even-strength points (30).

As a freshman with the Friars, the Rochester, N.Y., native ranked second on the team with 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) to go with 48 penalty minutes in 41 games and helped lead the team to a 2019 Frozen Four appearance. Following the season, Dugan was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

Dugan was originally selected by the Golden Knights in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.