Omaha will have two incoming transfers for the 2020-21 season.

Defenseman Jonny Tychonick, who is transferring to Omaha from North Dakota, will enter UNO as a junior with two years of eligibility.

Tychonick was Ottawa’s second-round pick (48th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Forward Jack Randl joins the Mavericks from the USHL’s Omaha Lancers (USHL) where he played last season after spending the 2018-19 season at Michigan. He will enter UNO as a sophomore.