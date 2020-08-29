St. Olaf names former Cornell staffer Russell as new assistant coach for men’s hockey team

St. Olaf announced this week the addition of Ben Russell as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Russell comes to St. Olaf following four seasons as the assistant director of hockey operations at Cornell.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Ben join our hockey program,” St. Olaf head coach Eddie Effinger said in a statement. “His tireless work ethic and passion for the game will prove invaluable to our staff and will serve as a great example for our student-athletes. In addition, Ben’s work at Cornell has prepared him to effectively coach our student-athletes at St. Olaf.

“I have no doubt Ben will prove to be a tremendous asset for our athletic department and our campus. We are very excited to welcome Ben to St. Olaf.”

Russell has also served as an assistant camp director for the Cornell Hockey Elite Prospect Camp and as a video coordinator for USA Hockey.

He graduated from Cornell in 2020 with a bachelor of science in industrial labor relations and a minor in business.