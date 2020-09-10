Cornell blueliner Green signs NHL contract with Tampa Bay, forgoes senior season with Big Red

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday the signing of Cornell defenseman Alex Green to an NHL entry-level contract starting with the 2020-21 season.

Green, a native of Chicago, will give up his senior season with the Big Red.

“Congratulations to Alex,” Cornell coach Mike Schafer said in a statement. “This is great for him, and we wish him nothing but success with Tampa Bay.”

The Lightning originally selected Green in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Named the ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Defenseman for the 2019-20 season, Green collected seven goals and 16 points in 29 games and also ranked second on the team with 35 blocked shots.

Overall, he tallied 10 goals and 30 points over 78 games with Cornell.