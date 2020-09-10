Manhattanville women’s coach Turco named new coach for Valiants men’s team

Manhattanville announced Thursday that David Turco has been hired as the fourth head coach in Valiant men’s hockey program history.

Previously, Turco served in the same position for Manhattanville women’s hockey since 2011-12 and earned nine conference tournament berths over his nine seasons on the bench and amassed a program-record 120 victories.

Turco takes over for Arlen Marshall, who left for an assistant’s job with Army West Point in August.

“I am incredibly grateful for the confidence [Manhattanville director of athletics and recreation] Julene Caulfield and Manhattanville College have shown in me to lead our men’s program into the future,” said Turco in a news release. “I have admired what has been built here with both programs since I arrived in 2009. I am excited and looking forward to the opportunity to develop my vision for the men’s program and continue to build upon the culture of success and excellence that already exists here.

“My experience with the women’s program has been a pleasure and has allowed me to develop immensely as a leader and coach. I am taking with me great memories from behind their bench and will undoubtedly be the program’s biggest supporter and fan moving forward.”

In 2019-20, Turco guided the Valiants to a 17-8-3 overall record, including a 13-2-1 mark in UCHC play.

For his efforts, Turco was named the 2019-20 UCHC Coach of the Year and was selected as a Division III CCM/AHCA Women’s Coach of the Year finalist. Additionally, he was named MAC Coach of the Year in 2018-19 after leading the Valiants to the regular-season conference championship.

“David Turco has been a member of the Valiant family for more than a decade and I cannot think of a more deserving person to take over our men’s ice hockey program and continue to guide our student-athletes to success both on the ice and in the classroom,” said Caulfield. “Over the years, he has become a pillar of the Manhattanville community and has continued to tradition of success for our women’s hockey program. We all look forward to his continued success as he moves over to lead our men’s team.”

Turco took over the women’s program prior to the 2011-12 season after serving as an assistant coach with the team since 2009-10.

In addition to his hockey duties, Turco also served as Manhattanville’s inaugural women’s golf head coach from 2012 to 2019.

A 2009 graduate of American International, Turco played four seasons with the Division I Yellow Jackets, serving as team captain as a senior. Over his career, he played in 112 games with 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 career points.