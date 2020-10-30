Former Dartmouth assistant coach Woodard takes similar position at American International

American International announced Friday the hiring of Matthew Woodard as a new assistant coach.

Woodard, who graduated with degrees in criminal justice and psychology, competed in 133 games for the Yellow Jackets, notching six goals and 23 assists for 29 points from the blue line from 2005 to 2009.

Following a two-year professional playing career, Woodard began coaching, spending two seasons at Manhattanville coaching the women’s team. From there, he made the jump to coaching at the Division I level at RIT, where he was an assistant from 2013 to 2017.

More recently, Woodard spent 2017-19 at Yale and was an assistant coach at Dartmouth for the 2019-20 season.