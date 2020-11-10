Minnesota State the coaches’ favorite to win WCHA; Bowling Green’s Kruse, Mavericks’ McKay chosen preseason players of year

Defending MacNaughton Cup champion Minnesota State is the favorite to repeat as league champions, garnering six first-place votes in the WCHA preseason coaches’ poll.

In addition, Bowling Green senior forward Brandon Kruse and Minnesota State junior goaltender Dryden McKay shared WCHA Preseason Player of the Year honors.

Mavericks freshman Akito Hirose was the pick for Preseason Rookie of the Year.

2020-21 WCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses, total points follow)

1. Minnesota State (6) 86

2. Bemidji State (1) 79

3. Bowling Green (3) 78

4. Michigan Tech 64

5. Northern Michigan 63

6. Lake Superior State 49

7. Alaska 40

8. Ferris State 35

9. Alaska Anchorage 28

10. Alabama Huntsville 18

Coaches’ Preseason All-WCHA Team

F: Griffin Loughran, Jr., Northern Michigan

F: Brandon Kruse, Sr., Bowling Green

F: Connor Ford, Sr., Bowling Green

F: Lucas Sowder, So., Minnesota State

D: Elias Rosén, So., Bemidji State

D: Chris Jandric, Jr., Alaska

G: Dryden McKay, Jr., Minnesota State