Atlantic Hockey Picks: November 14

Last Week:

Dan: 0-0-0

Chris: 0-0-0

On The Season:

Dan: 0-0-0 (.000)

Chris: 0-0-0 (.000)

This Week’s Picks:

Saturday, November 14

LIU at Army West Point

Chris: The season begins with another variation of the Riley bowl, this time between Army West Point coach Brian Riley, in his 17th season, and Long Island University’s Brett Riley, coaching in his first Division I contest and first overall for the Sharks. I’m going with experience here. Army West Point wins.

Dan: Almost a dozen college transfers will dot the LIU roster on opening night, including several former Atlantic Hockey skaters from various teams. I’ll admit that my initial apprehension is starting to fade into curiosity about LIU (who I hope bring their loudest uniforms to the party), but the AHA’s east is loaded this year. Army West Point wins.