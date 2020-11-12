Nomination period for 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award now open through Dec. 23

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation has announced that the nomination period for 26th annual Hockey Humanitarian Award is now open.

For the past quarter century, the mission of the HHAF is to celebrate the many women and men on college hockey teams across the country who selflessly give of themselves and their time to positively affect the communities that are important to them.

The 2020 winner was Amanda Conger of St. Anselm.

Since 1996, a wide range of candidates for the Award have led volunteer efforts here and abroad that help children, the handicapped, the homeless and the disadvantaged. These student-athletes reaffirm that there are, throughout this and other college sports, young people who deserve notice for reasons that ultimately are far more important than mere personal athletic statistics or won-lost records. Now, seemingly more than ever, our country deserves to celebrate the best of us.

The Hockey Humanitarian Award will be presented at the Frozen Four in conjunction with the Hobey Baker Memorial Award in Pittsburgh on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Nominees will be announced in January followed in February by a list of finalists.

To submit a nomination, visit the HHA website by Dec. 23.