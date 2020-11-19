Atlantic Hockey Picks: November 19 – 24

Last Week:

Dan: 0-0-0

Chris: 0-0-0

On The Season:

Dan: 0-0-0 (.000)

Chris: 0-0-0 (.000)

Dan’s Note: All the credit in the world to Chris this week for setting and resetting this post up for me with the cancellations. I feel like it could be something we have to do to remain fluid, but he’s already propping me up pretty hard. Maybe I should give him a 5-game advantage or something.

This Week’s Picks:

Thursday, November 19 and Sunday, November 22

LIU at Holy Cross

Chris: When LIU announced it intended to play a full schedule just months after kicking off its brand new program, people wondered where those games were going to come from, with so many teams already locked into their 2020-21 schedules. As weird as this sounds, a silver lining of this pandemic has been LIU’s ablity to get games thanks to everybody’s schedules getting blown up and rebuilt. One of the bright spots in what is sure to be a rocky 2020-21 will be watching what the Sharks do with this opportunity. In this case, I think it starts with small steps, and probably not wins out of the gate. Holy Cross sweeps.

Dan: My conversation with Brett Riley last week really intrigued me about LIU. I really, really doubted the school’s ability to stand up a hockey program in the middle of a pandemic with a competitive roster and a decent arena, but that’s exactly what happened. I think those Sharks are going to surprise some folks, but I also fall back on my old statement that I can’t pick a team that still hasn’t played yet. Plus I already hate where I picked Holy Cross to start the season. I like Holy Cross…a lot. Holy Cross sweeps.

Friday, November 20 and Sunday, November 22

Niagara vs. St. Lawrence

Chris: The Saints host on Friday before the action shifts to Niagara on Sunday. These predictions are especially tough this season, and non-conference games are going to be rare, so I’m taking the middle ground. Split.

Dan: I believe teams feel the urgency to make the most of every opportunity this year, but it’s even bigger at St. Lawrence and especially this week given ECAC’s COVID-induced shutdown. Niagara, meanwhile, can jump out to a fast start in a year where I think the Purple Eagles might win the regular season crown. Split these.

Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22

Alabama Huntsville at Robert Morris

Chris: Ditto on this non-conference series – rare and hard to predict. I can easily see RMU winning both, but I’m going with a split.

Dan: I think Robert Morris could be a machine this year, which is why games like these are now expected wins. That’s not a knock against UAH as it is a credit to the Colonials. RMU sweeps.