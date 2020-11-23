Northern Michigan cancels upcoming hockey games due to positive COVID tests

The WCHA announced Monday that the Dec. 2 WCHA season-opening game between Northern Michigan and Lake Superior State has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Northern Michigan hockey program.

Additionally, NMU announced Monday it is cancelling its first five non-conference games of the 2020-21 season due to the positive tests.

In addition to the Dec. 2 postponement, NMU’s home nonconference game versus Lake Superior State on Nov. 25, its home-and-home nonconference series with Michigan Tech on Nov. 27-28 and a home nonconference series with Bemidji State on Dec. 4-5 have been cancelled.

A decision on the new date for the WCHA game will be announced by the league office in the coming weeks.