RIT-Niagara men’s hockey games Nov. 27-28 postponed due to COVID-19 protocol

The Rochester Institute of Technology men’s hockey games against Niagara scheduled for this Friday and Saturday (Nov. 27-28) have been postponed.

The Tigers were originally scheduled to host the Purple Eagles in their season-opener on Friday before playing Saturday on the road, but both games were put on hold due to COVID-19 protocol.

The games have tentatively been rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6 with locations and times still to be announced.

RIT is now scheduled to open the 2020-21 campaign hosting Long Island on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12. Both games are slated for a 5:05 p.m. faceoff.